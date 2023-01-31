Shirley Neese, 92

Shirley Ann Neese, age 92, resident of Battle Lake, Minnesota, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Good Samaritan Home in Battle Lake.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church, lunch will be served, and interment will follow at Trinity Cemetery in Battle Lake.

