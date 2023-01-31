Shirley Neese, 92

Shirley Ann Neese, age 92, resident of Battle Lake, Minnesota, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Good Samaritan Home in Battle Lake.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church, lunch will be served, and interment will follow at Trinity Cemetery in Battle Lake.
Shirley Ann (Ramstad) Neese was born on Oct. 4, 1930, to Carl V. and Alpha (Kirkhorn) Ramstad in Rustad, Minnesota. She was one of five children. She attended school in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and graduated with the class of 1948. Following her graduation, she attended North Dakota State School of Science for one year.
On July 1, 1949, Shirley was united in marriage to Jackie Dean Neese. To this union, five children were born: Mike, Barry, Julie, Jo and Beth. While raising her family she was a full-time mom and after Beth started school, she worked outside the home in the dry-cleaning business in Westhope, North Dakota, Fargo, North Dakota and Wahpeton. Later in life, she started a second career at Minn-Dakota beet plant. After her retirement, Jack and Shirley worked as the custodians at the old First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake.
Shirley was always busy, whether she was working out in her flower garden, baking in the kitchen or relaxing at the lake reading a good book. She was also an avid cross stitcher and loved playing cards, she was known in her family as the family’s most “competitive card player.” Shirley cherished her family most being happiest when spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren or her church families at First Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran, where she was a long-time member.
Shirley is survived by her children: Mike (Kathy) Neese, Barry (Kris) Neese, Julie (Bill) Taylor, Jo Duncan and Beth (Lou) Davis; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Verona (Doug) Betlach, brother-in-law, Roger Roseth; sister-in-law, Robyn Neese and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents and three sisters: Franciska (John) Wahlin, Mina (George) Hall and Marsha Sue Roseth.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: First Lutheran Church Building Fund at 505 Holdt St. W Battle Lake, MN 56515, Good Samaritan Scholarship Fund at 105 Glenhaven Dr. Battle Lake, MN 56515 or Habitat for Humanity at 1500 S. Cascade St. Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Glende Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake is in charge of arrangements for Shirley A. Neese.
