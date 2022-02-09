Shirley Skovholt, 83
Shirley A. Skovholt, 83, of Mooreton, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in her home.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to the service, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Pastor Gordon Lee will officiate the service. A live stream of the services will be available on the funeral home’s website. Burial will be at a later date in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, rural Mooreton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richland/Wilkin Humane Society.
Shirley Ann Holtz was born on April 24, 1938, on the family farm in New Rockford, North Dakota, to William and Mabel (Johnson) Holtz. She grew up in New Rockford where she attended school, graduating from New Rockford High School, and later attended nursing school in Jamestown, North Dakota, for a short while. After her schooling, she worked at the bank in New Rockford.
On May 17, 1959, Shirley was united in marriage to Earl Pierson, and they were blessed with two daughters, Cherie and Rebecca. They made their home in New Rockford before moving to Rolla, North Dakota, Drayton, North Dakota, and eventually Mooreton. While in Mooreton, Shirley worked at the Farmer’s Elevator, the Post Office, and served as the city assessor. Earl passed away on Feb. 13, 1984.
While working at the elevator, Shirley met Neal Skovholt and the two were later married on Nov. 27, 1993. They made their home on the farm where they raised their blended family.
Shirley was a member of the Mooreton Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, and had a love for her dogs. She was a wonderful cook and spent many hours canning, pickling, and making lefse, apple sauce, and her famous chocolate chip cookies. Shirley was a kind and caring person who always thought of others, but she also had a little bit of a sassy side!
Shirley will be missed by her husband, Neal Skovholt, Mooreton; her children, Cherie (Terry) Lawrence, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Rebecca (Jeff) Olson, Alexandria, Minnesota; her step-children, Karen (Jamie) Helgeson, Jeffrey (Gina) Skovholt, and Korey (Aimee) Skovholt, all of Mooreton; her grandchildren, Tyler and Aaron Lawrence; her step-grandchildren, Kristin (Marcus) Greyson, Matthew (Chelsie) Helgeson, Kaitlyn Helgeson, Alec Helgeson, Riley Helgeson, Abbie Skovholt, Owen Skovholt, Elise Skovholt, and Brennan Skovholt; her step-great-grandchildren, Aubrie and Everlie; her sister, Carol Kuehl; her two dogs, Grady and Casey; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Pierson; her parents, William and Mabel Holtz; her siblings, Willard and Donna; her niece, Suzanne; her step-daughter, Lisa Skovholt; and her step-grandson, Nicholas Helgeson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
