Sidney 'Sid' Fix, 70

Sidney Lee “Sid” Fix, 70 of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, after a courageous fight against cancer at Essentia Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the American Legion Veteran’s Memorial Building, Lake Elsie, North Dakota, with military graveside honors at Hillside Cemetery, Hankinson.
Sidney Lee Fix was born Sept. 6, 1950, in Wheaton, Minnesota, the son of Gordon and Jean (Beyer) Fix. He lived in Park Rapids, Minnesota; Livingston, Montana; and then West Yellowstone, Montana, where he graduated from West Yellowstone High School. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Marine Corp in 1974 where he served two tours in Vietnam. He was proud of his service and for representing his country.
He was united in marriage to Debra Johnson and they later divorced. Sid worked as a car salesman in Wahpeton, North Dakota, he worked at Wil-Rich and owned the Downhome Steakhouse in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and he then owned the Corner Bar in Hankinson. He retired in 2005 and continued to live in Hankinson. He spent the last six years in Detroit Lakes.
Sid enjoyed spending time at the lake and camping. In his younger years, he played softball. He also enjoyed watching FOX News, horse racing, old school country music and Polka Party. He was well known for his unmistakable laugh and his sense of humor (wink, wink).
Sid is survived by his children: Carrie (Rick) Doran, Detroit Lakes, and Amber Kania, Hankinson; grandchildren: Juliana Orner, Calyse Gutzmer, Keira Kania, Camilla Kania; brothers: Larry Fix and Emery Fix; special friend: Debra Amundson; step-children: Machelle (Dave) Velaski and Bobbi (Brian) Lende; step-grandchildren: Damon Simonson, Kadin Lende, Kain Lende and his pet dog, Freya.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Robert Fix and Gail Fix.
