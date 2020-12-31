Sister Alice Grommesh, 95, peacefully passed away Dec. 29, 2020, at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota.
A vigil prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2020 at St. Francis Convent, Hankinson. The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, also at St. Francis Convent, Hankinson. Those attending these services should wear masks and follow CDC COVID-19 Pandemic guidelines.
Sister Alice grew up in Casselton, North Dakota, and entered her Franciscan community in 1945. She made her first religious profession in 1946. July 31, 1949, she made her perpetual profession. She taught at St. John’s School, Wahpeton; St. Francis Academy, Hankinson; and at Karlsruhe Public School (during the anti-garb era) until being elected to serve on her community’s Provincial Council in 1971.
In 1983 Sister Alice was appointed Local Superior of St. Francis Convent, a post she remained at until 1995. In 1998 she was asked by her Superior to step back into this role for 3 more years. At the end of this period in the spring of 2002, she was again asked to accept another six-year term of service to the scores of Sisters living at this large convent. The Sisters loved her leadership and her exemplary, cheerful and generous living of her religious life.
July 1, 2009, Sister Alice could finally retire to an easier schedule, but remained helpful and vital to the life of the community. In October of 2016 she suffered a serious stroke and needing more help moved to St. Gerard’s Community of Care where she received expert and loving care until her death.
Sister is survived by her Religious Community; by her brother Don (Marilyn) Grommesh, Wichita, KS; and sisters Claudette Ford, Middletown, NJ, and Evanne Hoyt, Great Falls, VA; and many nieces and nephews across the country. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Eva (Radermacher) Grommesh; her sisters Mary Bydlon and Monica Johnson; and brothers Roland, Ralph Jr., Harold, Paul and Vern.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.