Sr. Paula Pohlmann, 91

Sister Paula Pohlmann, 91, died Thursday, Dec. 26 at Alverna Apartments, Little Falls, Minnesota. She was a Franciscan Sister of Little Falls for 71 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls. Friends may call at St. Francis Convent from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, with a 7 p.m. Franciscan prayer service, and from 8:30-11 a.m., the time of the funeral on Saturday. Donations to Franciscan Sisters ministries preferred.

Sister Paula ministered as a nursing instructor and health care administrator in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Arrangements are by Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service, Little Falls.

