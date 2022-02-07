Stanley Piechowski, 92
Stanley Thomas Piechowski, 92, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Twin Town Villa, under the care of CHI Health at Home and Hospice, Breckenridge, and surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Visitation will continue at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests all memorials be made to CHI Health at Home and Hospice, Breckenridge. A livestream of his services will be available on his obituary page on the funeral home’s website.
Stanley Piechowski was born near Browns Valley, Minnesota, on Dec. 30, 1929, to Joseph and Florence (Harrington) Piechowski. He grew up there and attended country school until the eighth grade. After this, he worked on the family farm until being drafted into the United States Army in 1954. He started his army career at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, for basic training and then was deployed in Guam for one year. In May of 1956, Stanley was honorably discharged and returned home to continued farming with his dad and brothers near Browns Valley.
On Dec. 29, 1962, Stanley was united in marriage to Dorothy Howell at the same church he was baptized and confirmed at in his childhood, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Browns Valley. They made their home in Browns Valley for 36 years until they moved to Breckenridge in 1998. While living in Browns Valley, Stanley worked in road construction and was also employed by the Village of Browns Valley. Since residing in Breckenridge, Stanley volunteered much of his time to local clubs and organizations such as the Knights of Columbus, VFW, American Legion, and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Stanley enjoyed dancing, playing cards with the neighbors, riding bike, and spending time with his family. He had a unique sense of humor and always tried to make others laugh. But above all, he cherished the special bonds he had with his grandchildren.
Stanley will be deeply missed by his children, Kristeen (Tom) Shursen, of Osceola, Wisconsin, Sara Pishler, of Saint Francis, Minnesota, and Tom (Amy) Piechowski, of Breckenridge; grandkids Trevor (Emily) Deyo, Traci (Judd) Alton, Alex (Katherine) Pishler, Ashley (Benn) Ferry, Joe Piechowski, and Tyson Piechowski; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Neil and Joseph Piechowski; sister, MaryLou Klein; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Piechowski; parents, Joseph and Florence Piechowski; brother, Leo Piechowski; sister, Angela Birchem; and sisters-in-law, Doris Piechowski and Darlaine Piechowski.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
