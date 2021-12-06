Stephen W. Campbell, 95, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Pioneer Senior Cottages in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, followed by a time of sharing at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will be held at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton. A livestream of his services will be available on the funeral home’s website.
Stephen W. Campbell was born on May 13, 1926, at Wahpeton, the son of William J. and Jennette (Minnehan) Campbell. He grew up in rural Fairmount and graduated from Fairmount High School in 1944. After high school, he entered the military and served in World War ll on the Blanche F. Sigman Mercy Ship. When he returned, he married Marilyn Fleischauer on April 22, 1947. They resided in rural Fairmount and raised three sons. During this time Steve farmed for many years, auctioneered for over 30 years, and later became a rural mail carrier for over 40 years. He was also a Richland County Commissioner for 26 years. He was also involved in many service organizations throughout the county.
Steve enjoyed many hobbies including: gardening, fishing, card-playing, and attending rodeos. At one time he had attended 35 out of 36 stock shows and rodeo events in Rapid City, South Dakota. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Stephen is survived by his two sons, Jeff (Mary Lue) Campbell, Fargo, North Dakota, and Tim (Kelli) Campbell, Fairmount; daughter-in-law, Shirley Campbell, Mandan, North Dakota; seven grandchildren, Roger (Melissa) Campbell, David (Shannon) Campbell, Steve (Cheryl) Campbell, Billy (Brittney) Campbell, Jordyn (Shane) Bossert, Taylor Campbell, and Jadyn Campbell; 12 great-grandchildren, Cole, Kyle, Payton, Molly, Luke, Faith, Gabriel, Liberty, Liam, Enslee, Elcee, Kase; two great-great-grandchildren, Lylah and Declan; and his sister, Mable Hagen, Spokane, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn; son, Mark; two brothers, William and Edward; two sisters, Jane and Theresa; and many in-laws.
