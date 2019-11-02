Steve Rittenhouse, 68
Steve Rittenhouse, 68, passed away Oct. 17, 2019 at Ava’s Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
He was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on July 25, 1951 to Wesley and Donna (Gripentrog) Rittenhouse. He graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1969. He attended the University of Minnesota Morris from 1969 to 1971. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1971. He served on the submarine USS George C Marshall, stationed out of New London, Connecticut, and Rota, Spain. He was honorably discharged in 1975. After his service, he attended Moorhead State University and graduated with a BS degree in 1977.
Steve was a kind and gentle person with a great sense of humor. He had a signature smile and everyone who knew him loved him. He was a great friend and brother. He touched many lives and have given great memories to all who knew him.
Steve enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening and brewing his own craft beer. He won several ribbons at county fairs for his brews. He loved hiking in National Parks, fishing and golfing. He headed math clubs and prepared students for competitions. Steve loved the beach, the sunny California weather, and the Vikings. He loved life and going out with friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Donna Rittenhouse, and his sister, Jane. He leaves behind his siblings: Joel (Debbie) Rittenhouse, McCall, Idaho, Kathleen (Robert) Renner, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Mark Rittenhouse, Breckenridge, John (Astrid) Rittenhouse, Luverne, Minnesota, and Tom (Kristie) Rittenhouse, Breckenridge; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day.
There will be a graveside celebration of life and burial service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Breckenridge in the summer of 2020; date to be determined.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Sioux Falls.
