Steven (Goodie) Goodijohn, 61
July 19, 1958 — Aug 6, 2019
Goodie was known to not like goodbyes and would sneak out quietly, so when his work was done on earth we expected nothing less. He passed away in a place he loved most, the Sturgis Rally, Sturgis, South Dakota, at 61 years of age.
His celebration of life was held in Omaha, Nebraska, with family and friends sharing memories.
Goodie loved and lived life BIG and never took a day for granted. He’ll be remembered for his jokester and prankster personality, his warm smile and big laugh, but most importantly his huge heart. He turned his back on no one. He was loved by everyone and if you were lucky enough to have met him, he considered you a good buddy or friend for life.
He was always excited to get back up north to see family and friends. He cherished his times there when gathering at the lake, fishing, hunting and storytelling. There was always laughter when he was around and he will be deeply missed.
Steve is survived by his love and soulmate Jill Henderson, and her family of Omaha, Nebraska; his two children: Abby (Brandon), their children Owen, Mia and Tripp; Michael (Lexi), two step-children, Jason and Kendra and their children; father Jerry Rydell of Wahpeton, North Dakota; brother, Greg (Kathy) Goodijohn of Ottertail, Minnesota, their children Michael (Emily) and Matthew; sisters: Kris (Jack) Braun, Wahpeton, North Dakota, their children Jordan (Tia), Brittney (Ethan), and Morgan; Kay (RJ) Lick of Rosholt, South Dakota, their children Luke and Jennifer (Mike).
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Cathy (O’Keefe) Rydell, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Steve’s family a message of comfort and support.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills, Minnesota.
