Steven J Hoffman, 65, affectionately known as “Hoff,” West Fargo, North Dakota, died March 23, 2021, at his home in the care of hospice.
Steve was born Aug. 6, 1955, to Orin (Lou) and Marion Hoffman in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
He was baptized and confirmed at St John’s Catholic Church and attended St John’s Parochial School. Steve graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1973. After high school, Steve enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for two years.
After the Army, Steve returned to Wahpeton and worked for 3M and attended and graduated from NDSCS. He then enrolled in the Graphic Arts program at Moorhead State University and a received his BA degree. After graduation, Steve and a colleague started their own graphic design company.
Steve then began a long career at J and M Printing, West Fargo where he remained until his passing.
Steve enjoyed going for a long walk with his dog everyday and watching various sports on TV.
Steve is survived by his brother Terry, Vail, Colorado, several aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, friends and his “beloved” dog Max. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Steve’s name be made to your local Humane Society.
