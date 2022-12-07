Susan Anderson, 73, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, and under the care of CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, at her residence on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Her funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, with a visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating the service. A livestream of the service will be available under her obituary page at www.josephvertinandsons.com.
Susan Jo Colby was born on Jan. 27, 1949, in Britton, South Dakota, to Forrest “Al” and Maurine “Pat” (Peterson) Colby. After graduating from Campbell High School, she made her way to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she began nursing school and later, went on Harvey, North Dakota, where she continued her nursing degree.
In 1970, Susan was introduced by her father to Kerm Anderson while attending a dance at the Doran bar. On Sept. 16, 1972, the couple were united in marriage at the church in Campbell and made their home on a farm east of Breckenridge. After a few years, Susan and Kerm moved to the family farm where they welcomed their daughter, Stephanie, and son, Brad. She worked at Sturdevant’s for a short time before she began managing the bookkeeping for the family farm and focused on raising their children. She singlehandedly took on the responsibility of mowing and maintaining the landscaping on the property and loved every minute of it.
Susan and Kerm experienced a devastating fire while they were in the process of building a new house on the farm; resiliency, strength, and faith were her foundation while they rebuilt from the ground up and replaced everything they had lost. Her gracious heart knew no bounds, she acquired an old chicken coop and fully renovated it for her farm cats to have a warm place during the cold winter months. And over the years, as their children grew up, she enjoyed finding small trinkets and items to give to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her life was comprised of family- they were her anchor and she was their rock; she held the family together and exemplified grace and compassion. She welcomed raw and honest conversation, was a great listener, and always gave the best advice.
Time spent at the lake filled her soul, Susan cherished every 4th of July spent with family and prepared large spreads for everyone to enjoy. Looking out of the lake house window, you would find the tops of Kerm and Susan’s heads as they sat in their chairs on the patio, sipping their 5 o’clock drinks (served by Susan on a serving platter), and staring at the lake scenery. She loved pontoon rides, Christmas decorating, hosting friends and family, collecting cookbooks and recipes, and always searched for the best deals with a plethora of coupons. Susan and Kerm were active and present during each of their children and grandchildren’s milestones. Even when facing a cancer diagnosis in 2021, she fought and planted her feet in faith (and stubbornness) throughout each treatment. Susan was a giver and always put others first; she will forever be remembered by her hugs, beaming smile, and fierce, devoted love for her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 50 years, Kerm Anderson; children, Stephanie Anderson, and Brad (Shanna Grumbles) Anderson; grandchildren, Caitlin (Ethan) Smith, Kacey Anderson, and Hayley (Trenton Nelson) Grumbles; and great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Bennett, and two more on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pat and Al, and brother, Steve.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge; however, service location is at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
