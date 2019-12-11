Susan Krimbill-Wischnak, 51
Susan Krimbill-Wischnak, 51, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Rev. Ken Adams will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Susan’s name to the Pink Ladies of Wagner, South Dakota for all the help they provided Susan. Donations can be made by check made out to “Wagner Pink Ladies.” Please mail the checks to 39606 295th St, Wagner, SD 57380. Please dress in pink colored clothing or NDSU attire in remembrance of Susan’s favorite styles.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
