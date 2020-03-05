Suzanne ‘Suz’ R. Hagelstrom, 48

Suzanne “Suz” R. Hagelstrom, 48, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, followed by her funeral service at 1 p.m. at the church. Pastor Erika Buller will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society.

