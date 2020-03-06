Suzanne ‘Suz’ R. Hagelstrom, 48
Suzanne “Suz” R. Hagelstrom, 48, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Bethel Lutheran Church, 607 Sixth St N., Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 11a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, followed by her funeral service at 1 p.m. at the church. Pastor Erika Buller will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Suzanne “Suz” Renae Oak was born in Fargo, North Dakota, on Dec. 18, 1971, to Allan and Marlys (Olson) Oak. She grew up there and graduated from Fargo South High School in 1990.
She went to college at Moorhead State University graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She furthered her education at North Dakota State University earning a master’s degree in English. While at NDSU, Suz was a teacher’s aide in the English department. In 2000, she started working at North Dakota State College of Science teaching reading and writing courses in the Academic Services Center and English Department. There she attained the title of Associate Professor, was an active member of Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) and North Dakota Association of Career and Technical Special Needs Educators (NDACTSNE) where she was awarded Teacher of the Year in 2008. Her impact at NDSCS is immeasurable. Her dedication, patience, care, encouragement and concern for her students, family and friends was endless.
Suz met Brian Hagelstrom while working at Kentucky Fried Chicken during her time in college. On Oct. 10, 1998, Suz and Brian were united in marriage at Bethlehem Lutheran in Fargo, North Dakota. They started their life together in Fargo. In 2000, they made their home in Wahpeton, where they both were employed as faculty at North Dakota State College of Science.
Suz cherished her family. Together they had three children – Noah, Levi and Emily. Suz enjoyed being a part of their many activities including Just for Kix, church youth group events, a variety of athletic teams, Boy Scouts and served as a troop leader for Girl Scouts for many years. She looked forward to organizing the cookie sales each year.
Suz treasured her family and loved to plan adventures for them all to enjoy. They traveled to many places including Disney World, South Padre Island, Texas, Wisconsin Dells, Black Hills, South Dakota, and spent several summers camping at Little Toad Lake, Minnesota. Suz found great pleasure in planning family events large and small. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family and enjoying her golden retriever, Piper, and her cat, Lightning.
Suzanne was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and was an active leader in Wednesday School as a teacher and mentor.
Suzanne will be greatly missed by her husband, Brian; her, children, Noah, Levi and Emily all of Wahpeton, North Dakota; parents, Allan and Marlys Oak, Fargo, North Dakota; her sister, Kim Evavold, Fargo, North Dakota; a brother, Jeff Oak, Fargo, North Dakota; as well as many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by an infant brother, Bruce Oak; mother-in-law, Carolyn Germann; maternal grandmother, June Olson; maternal grandfather, Einar Olson and second wife, Leola; and paternal grandparents, Ernest and Beatrice Oak.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society.
