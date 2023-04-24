Sylvia Jones, 82

Sylvia Jean Jones, 82 of Louisville, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at her home in Louisville. She was born on July 11, 1940, in Newberry, Michigan to Loran Edward Nelson and Alice Virginia Paston.

