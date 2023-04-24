Sylvia Jones, 82
Sylvia Jean Jones, 82 of Louisville, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at her home in Louisville. She was born on July 11, 1940, in Newberry, Michigan to Loran Edward Nelson and Alice Virginia Paston.
Sylvia met her future husband William “Bill” Jones while out on a date, however, not with each other. While visiting throughout the evening, they hit it off and Bill asked her if she wanted to go out on a date with him. Sylvia said, “Yes,” to the date, however Bill in haste, forgot to ask for her address. Sylvia thought Bill had stood her up! The next evening, they ran into each other again at the local pavilion, and the rest is history! Bill and Sylvia were married on Oct. 14, 1961, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Sylvia started her career as a professional cleaner at a Holiday Inn in California. When Bill and Sylvia moved back to the Breckenridge area in 1979 to be closer to family, she continued her professional cleaning career cleaning Casper’s Furniture in Wahpeton, Slims Home Furnishings and St. Francis Hospital and Home, both in Breckenridge. She was a long-time consultant for Home Interiors and Mary Kay.
Throughout Sylvia’s life, she devoted herself to various church activities and organizations, especially her Women’s Aglow Christian group. Sylvia loved to visit with everyone around her as she was not shy, often embarrassing her children when she randomly walked up to a stranger to pay them a compliment or share a little Gospel. Sylvia enjoyed coffee with her friends, spending time with her family (especially camping at Strawberry Lake Christian Retreat in Minnesota when her kids were young), going on long walks, and listening to gospel music.
Sylvia is survived by her husband Bill Jones of Louisville, children, Debora Meadows of Fargo, North Dakota, Brenna (Rob) Williams of Louisville, Bill (Dawn) Jones, Jr. of Cambridge, Minnesota, Brian (Brenda) Jones of Big Lake, Minnesota, Angie Williams of Fargo, Dwayne (Tracy) Jones of Monticello, Minnesota, and Carolyn Jones of Omaha, Nebraska. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her father Loran Edward Nelson, mother and step-father, Alice Virginia and Aksel Winther, children, Tamera and Jerry Jones, brothers, Eddie Nelson jr. and Aksel Winther, and one sister.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Dream City Church in Omaha. A lunch will be held following the celebration.
Arrangements by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, Louisville.
