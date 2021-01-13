Sylvia May Myers, 78, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly Colfax, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at the Sanford Hospice House in Fargo.
Visitation will start at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota. The Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15 at Galchutt Lutheran Church, Galchutt, North Dakota. Prayer service and funeral will be live-streamed at www.vertinmunson.com. Face masks will be required and social distancing maintained.
Sylvia (Erickson) Myers was born on Sept. 11, 1942, at Britton, South Dakota, to Jennie (Lerback) and Alvin Erickson. She spent her childhood growing up in Milnor, North Dakota, and graduated from Milnor High School. Sylvia attended one year at North Dakota State College of Science. Throughout her early adulthood, she was employed at several companies doing secretarial work in Wahpeton.
Sylvia met the love of her life, Marlin (Mike) Myers at a wedding dance at the Pavilion in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Mike and Sylvia united in marriage on Feb. 12, 1966 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. In that same year, Sylvia moved to the Myers Farm where they began their life and started a family. Mike and Sylvia enjoyed spending their free time dancing to country western music. After raising three boys on the farm, Sylvia worked for Wil-Rich in Wahpeton for 20 years as an accounting clerk.
Sylvia enjoyed life on the farm. Between tending to her flower and vegetable garden, giving the farm pets attention, and doing the bookwork for the farm while being employed at Wil-Rich, she always found time to do the things she loved. Sylvia lived life with so much kindness and spread love wherever and however she could. As a mother of three boys, she always displayed patience and understanding and cared for them deeply. Sylvia spent many hours cooking with her grandkids, chocolate chip cookies and homemade dumpling soup were some of the many favorite recipes. She enjoyed supporting her grandkids and the Richland Colts by attending sporting events as well as participating in the FCCLA Secret Grand Parents Program. She loved her time spent with family, entertaining people with her wonderful sense of humor and contagious laugh. In October 2019, Sylvia and Mike moved to Fargo.
Sylvia is survived by her sons; Jay (Cara) Myers of Colfax, North Dakota; Joey Myers of Seattle, Washington; Jared (Sarah) Myers of Colfax; grandchildren, Travis, Abby, Nathan and Cole Myers (and Max, the family goldendoodle), all of Colfax; brothers, Edwin (Marlys) Erickson of Milnor; Orville (Dorothy) Erickson of Forman, North Dakota; Clayton Erickson of Stacy, Minnesota; sisters-in-law, Constance Erickson of Delamare, North Dakota; Joan Hansen of West Fargo, North Dakota; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jennie and Alvin Erickson; brothers, Vernon and Leland Erickson; brother-in-law, Dennis Myers; sisters-in-law, Lois Schacht and Faye Erickson.
Sylvia will always be loved and missed but never forgotten. Our memories will live forever.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Feel free to visit our online guestbook and live-streaming services at www.vertinmunson.com. Submitted with love by her family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.