Tena Claire McTaggart, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 84.

Tena was born in Mason City, Iowa on Sept. 15, 1938, to Lauritz and Genevieve Skuttle and was the oldest of three children. Tena was united in marriage to Allan McTaggart on Dec. 28, 1958, in Wahpeton, North Dakota, where they made a home and raised their family. In the early 1980s, Tena and Allan moved to Grafton, North Dakota before moving to Overland Park, Kansas in 1985.

