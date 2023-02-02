Tena Claire McTaggart, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 84.
Tena was born in Mason City, Iowa on Sept. 15, 1938, to Lauritz and Genevieve Skuttle and was the oldest of three children. Tena was united in marriage to Allan McTaggart on Dec. 28, 1958, in Wahpeton, North Dakota, where they made a home and raised their family. In the early 1980s, Tena and Allan moved to Grafton, North Dakota before moving to Overland Park, Kansas in 1985.
Tena and Allan were active members of the Wahpeton Seventh Day Adventist Church and the New Haven Seventh Day Adventist Church in Overland Park, Kansas. Tena loved to sing and performed in international voice competitions with The Sweet Adelines. She and Allan traveled extensively and enjoyed exploring different countries. Tena served as the regional director of eastern Kansas for the Education First Foundation for Foreign Study and impacted the lives of many by also serving as a host family for foreign exchange students.
Tena is survived by her husband of 64 years, Allan, and their three children Scott (Doreen) McTaggart, Rick (Amy) McTaggart, and Jay (Teresa) McTaggart. Tena also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She leaves a sister, JuDee Bates, and a brother David (Cherry) Skuttle plus many nieces and nephews, whom all cherish the memories they made with Tena. Tena was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Tena’s life will be held at the New Haven Seventh Day Adventist Church, Overland Park, Kansas, on May 6 at 5 p.m. A light dinner to follow at the same location. Please join us.
