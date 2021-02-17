Teresa A. Hintgen Draeger, 57

Teresa A. Hintgen Draeger, 57, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at CHI St Francis in Breckenridge, Minnesota, after a nine-month battle with cancer.

A family and friends celebration of her life will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at the Wahpeton Community Center, located at 304 Fifth St. S., Wahpeton, North Dakota.

She was born May 23, 1963, to Robert and Donna Hintgen in Breckenridge.

She attended Wahpeton Elementary School and Wahpeton Senior High, graduating in 1981.

She had been working at Primewood for the past 25 years.

Teresa is survived by her husband Robert Draeger, stepson RJ Draeger, mother Donna Hintgen, Wahpeton, two brothers, Bill (Jode) Zach and Madi, Waconia, Minnesota; Bryan (Cari) Taylor and Bella, Fargo, North Dakota; sister Anne Glaesman (Rick), Alexis, Max and Peyton, Audubon, Minnesota; Jordan Acker and JoJo Hintgen, Minneapolis; and her beloved dog, Buddy.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert F. Hintgen ,and her brother, Robert T. Hintgen.

