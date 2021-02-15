Teresa Draeger, 57, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota. 

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, followed by her 2 p.m. memorial service at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton.  A live stream of her service will be available on the funeral home's website. 

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Teresa Draeger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries