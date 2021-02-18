Teresa Draeger, 57, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, followed by her memorial service at 2 p.m. at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton. A livestream of her service will be available on the funeral home's website.
Teresa Ann Hintgen was born on May 23, 1963 to Robert and Donna (Walberg) Hintgen in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She grew up in Wahpeton where she attended high school and was a “Wopette.” After graduating from Wahpeton High School in 1981, she attended NDSCS for a short while before moving to Grand Forks, North Dakota. Upon returning to Wahpeton, she began working at PrimeWood, a job she held for 25 years.
On June 23, 2018, Teresa was married to Robert Draeger at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton. The two enjoyed their life together and Teresa treated his son, RJ, as if he were her own.
Family was very important to Teresa and she cherished her time spent with them. She was a very independent, caring, loving, and giving person, and always put everyone else’s needs before her own. She enjoyed cooking for Robert and RJ, loved her dog, Buddy, and spent many hours watching “Dancing With the Stars,” and talking it over with her Mom afterwards.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Robert and son, RJ; her mother, Donna Hintgen; brothers, Bill (Jodi) and Brian; sister, Annie (Rick); and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert; brother, Bobby; and her grandparents.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
