Teresa ‘Terri’ Blom, 67
Teresa “Terri” Blom, 67, of Doran, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at her residence in Doran, under the care of CHI-Health at Home and Hospice and surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial service was held at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Rene Hasbargen officiated the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests all memorials be made to the Roger Maris Cancer Center.
Teresa Lee Gibbs was born in Hackettstown, New Jersey, to Joseph and Dorothy (Omen) Gibbs on Jan. 27, 1955. After her formal education, Teresa met Richard Blom and the couple was united in marriage in 1972, and from this union she was blessed with four children: Rick, Darren, Bradley and Emily. Later, Teresa and Richard separated, and she moved to Doran. While living there, she was a bartender and during one of her shifts, she was introduced to Barry Barth and the two immediately formed a lasting connection. Together, they raised their blended families.
Throughout Teresa’s life, she dedicated her talents to several local businesses such as Imation, JCPenney, and most recently, Econo Foods. Her customers and coworkers especially loved her spunky personality and willingness to help others. She was the matriarch of her family and was always hosting family holiday events, planning shopping trips and showering her dogs with attention. She relished the outdoors, especially mowing the lawn on her riding mower and watching the beautiful, Midwest sunsets. She never turned down a Coors Light but above all, she loved spending quality time with her family and friends.
Teresa will be greatly missed by her son, Rick (Jennifer) Blom and their children, Justin (Kyla Sutherland) Pickus, Jorden Pickus, Elizabeth Siemieniewski, Matthew (Mara Hayes) Kilber-Frederiksen, Kodie (Ryan Holmquist) Ashbaugh, Ryley Ashbaugh, and Jaimee (Preston Sinkel) Ashbaugh; son, Darren (Brandi) Blom and their children, Matthew Foertsch, Aaron Melby, and Alexis (Luke) Melby; son, Bradley Blom; daughter, Emily (Nate) Sherwood and their children, Jacob and Benjamin Sherwood; great-grandchildren, Eloise Pickus, Ashton Siemieniewski, Drew Holmquist, and Liam Melby; life partner of nearly 35 years, Barry Barth, and his children, Sadie (Brent) Jordahl, Kristen (Jared) Smith, Kayla (Steve) Ellingson, and Brady (Chantelle) Barth and their children, Hudson and Hannah Barth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Dorothy Gibbs; brothers, James and Joe Gibbs; grandchildren, Sean Blom and Angel Blom; and soon to be daughter-in-law, Nita Crawford.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
