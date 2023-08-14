Terry Baker, 64, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, died Friday, July 28, 2023 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.

A Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at the Fergus Falls Salvation Army in Fergus Falls. Chaplain Kevin Patch will be the clergy.

