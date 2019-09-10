Terry Dohman, 72
Terry Dohman, 72, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 with a 5:30 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton, with Rev. Erika Buller officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Wahpeton.
Terry Lee Dohman was born to Charles and Dolores (Leinen) Dohman on Feb. 7, 1947 at St. Francis Hospital, Breckenridge, Minnesota. He was raised on the family farm near Campbell, Minnesota. He attended elementary and secondary school in Campbell, graduating in 1969. He graduated from the University of Sioux Falls with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration and from the University of Arkansas with a Masters Degree in Management.
He married his college sweetheart, Gloria Edman, at Scandia Lutheran Church, Centerville, South Dakota, on Aug. 19, 1970. They were married 49 years. He joined the United States Air Force in September, and was fortunate to serve in Denver and in Germany during the Vietnam conflict. They enjoyed traveling and took advantage of their time in Germany to take many trips exploring other countries.
Following completion of military service, the couple moved to Wahpeton and Terry joined his father in the family farming business. The couple were blessed with two children, Robb and Kristin. Terry was extremely proud of both of them and thoroughly enjoyed supporting their numerous activities throughout school and college. His love of family and farming framed his life including summertime at Otter Tail Lake, fishing in Canada and fall hunting trips.
Terry is a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. He served the farming community as a board member and as President of the Campbell Elevator Board and Cenex. He also served on the MinnDak Sugarbeet Cooperative PAC Board. But perhaps his favorite board was the Friday board meetings held at the Elks and Prante’s. He was also a salesman for Pioneer Seed and sold crop/hail insurance.
Terry is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, Robb (Elizabeth); daughter Kristin (Dixon Kuglin); grandchildren Julia Dohman, Emerson Kuglin, Addison Kuglin, and Liam Dohman; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Sandy Edman; niece, Tara Edman Cole and nephew, Tim Edman.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dolores Dohman. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend who will be dearly missed.
Memorials may be given to Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota, the NDSCS Dohman Family Scholarship, or the Fergus Falls Veterans Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
