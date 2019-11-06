Thanh T. Tran, 70, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at her home. 

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, followed by her service at 3 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Deacon Doug Campbell will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Wahpeton.

