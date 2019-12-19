Theodore Marohl, 65
Theodore Marohl, 65, of rural Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Essentia Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 followed by a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. all at the church. Burial with military honors will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Lidgerwood.
Theodore Paul Marohl was born June 16, 1954 in Hankinson, the son of Theodore J. and Evelyn (Gruenberg) Marohl. He was baptized on July 4, 1954 by Pastor Maasel and confirmed on June 2, 1968 by Pastor Porath, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Lidgerwood. He grew up on the farm and attended Hankinson Public School, graduating in 1972. After graduation he entered the U.S. Navy. In 1981 he took over the farm with his brother, Jeffrey.
He enjoyed farming and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and served as building trustee.
Theodore is survived by his brothers: Loel (Judy) Marohl, Hankinson, Robert (Kathy) Marohl, Hankinson, Dallas (Cari) Marohl, Lidgerwood, Michael (Christy) Marohl, Rhode Island, Jeffrey Marohl, Hankinson and Jonathan (Sharon) Marohl, Clark, Missouri; sisters: Joyce Fiddler, Moose Lake, Minnesota, Shirley (John) Schulte, Rock Rapids, Iowa & Deanna (Tim) Carlson, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore J. and Evelyn, and brother, Gary.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
