Theresa Ann Braun Thompson, 96, passed away early Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota, where she had resided for the past four years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church, with a visitation one hour prior. Father Dale Lagodinski will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton.
Theresa was born Aug. 24, 1924, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to William and Dorothy (Carr) Braun. She was born. raised and lived her life in the area. She married Iry Thompson and together they raised three children, Gregory, Thomas and Theresa.
She enjoyed growing flowers and plants, knitting and making crafts. She made, “the best pies you’d ever eat in your life.” Her specialties were pumpkin and apple. She served the community as a Boy Scout leader, volunteered at St. John’s Catholic Church as a lay reader, sold Avon and was a member of the American Legion and Veteran’s of Foreign Wars and the Eagle’s Club.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Iry; her parents, William and Dorothy; a son, Gregory Thompson; brothers, Evan and Matt Braun, and a sister, Betty Nelson. She is survived by her son, Thomas (Diana) Braun, of Puyallup, Washington; a daughter, Theresa (Brad) Jacobs, of New England, North Dakota; grandchildren, Thomas, Amy, Jeremy, Derrick, Bryant, and Marissa, as well as 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by a brother, Thomas Braun of Sacramento, California .
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be sent to the Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton Foundation, 1307 Seventh St. N, Wahpeton, North Dakota, 58075.
Those with COVID concerns may view the service at www.VertinMunson.com beginning at 10:45, Wednesday, where condolences may also be left.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.