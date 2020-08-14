Thomas Gordon Wold, 78

Thomas (Tom) Wold, 78, of Colfax, North Dakota, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in his home with his wife by his side.
A private service for family and extended family will be held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Boulger Funeral Home, 123 10th St. S., Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation starts at 12 p.m. and the service is at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Kent, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers or plants the family requests memorials be given to the Colfax Park and Pool or Colfax Fire and Rescue.
Born to Oscar and Esther Leone (Bellmore) Wold in Breckenridge, Minnesota on Feb. 18, 1942. Tom grew up on a farm near Colfax. He attended Colfax elementary and high school graduating in 1960. His class recently celebrated their 60th class reunion at Tom’s current home in Fargo, North Dakota.
He briefly attended North Dakota Agricultural College in Fargo before returning home to farm. There he began is life-long love of the NDSU Bison. He was a member of the Team Makers and season ticket holder for Bison football. He was able to attend two of the national championship games in Frisco, Texas, with family and friends by his side.
He married Bonnie Grenier on Aug. 12, 1964 and settled on the Wold Centennial Farm where he lived all but two years of his life. Tom and his brother farmed many years together raising milk cows, hogs, and crops.
He was an active member of the National Farm Organization (NFO) and the Farmer’s Union, holding office in both organizations through the years. He was an active member of the Colfax community serving on the Pool Board, Development Corporation, Richland Colt Backers, a volunteer Fire and Rescue member, and supporter of youth softball and baseball. He was dedicated to following his sons’ school activities and later his four grandsons’ which were the highlight of his life.
In addition to farming Tom drove bus for Richland School District from 1975-1980. He so enjoyed interacting with the kids and relished any opportunity to drive athletes and fans to the out of town sporting events. In 1980, he began working full-time at Richland Fertilizer which later consolidated with Colfax Farmers Elevator. During his years working there, Tom did custom fertilizer application, soil test sampling and in his later years spent most of his time running Bobcat keeping the fertilizer mixer going. Tom retired in 2008.
Tom took great pride in maintaining his farmyard and garden. He looked forward to each holiday season, especially Christmas, to show off his creative side with his wonderful lights and decorations on the house and throughout the yard.
He was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Church, Kent, where he was involved in many activities.
Tom is survived by his wife Bonnie, son Lynn (Beth) Wold of LeMars, Iowa; three grandsons Ethan, Landon and Parker Wold and two step grandchildren Carson and McKenna Sitzmann. He is also survived by his sister Alice (Don) Such and his brother Robert (Lois) Wold both of Fargo; sister in-law Laurie Halgren, brother in-law Kelly (Sandy) Grenier, along with many nephews, nieces, cousins and all those who call him friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Esther Leone Wold, his son Chad Thomas Wold, and grandson Logan Robert Wold.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Fargo. To sign the online guest book, please visit our website at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
