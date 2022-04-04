Thomas James Dietz, 52, passed away March 27, 2022 at his home in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Breckenridge Lutheran Church followed by a memorial service with Pastor Ali Tulu officiating the service at 2 p.m.
Thomas James Gerber was born and baptized on April 12, 1969, to James L. and Linda R. Gerber at Mankato, Minnesota. He was adopted by Paul F. Dietz in 1972.
He was confirmed at Breckenridge Lutheran Church. He graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1987 and from NDSCS in 1989 with a degree in mechanical drafting. The highlight of his college years was participating in the Wildcat Band and the Wildcat Singers.
He married Sarah Seiler and welcomed two children, Sabrina Marie and Isaiah Jonathan to their marriage.
Tom‘s love of music was evident as he practiced the drums daily and was always excited as his skills were improving. He had various jobs currently working at Tailgater’s in Fargo. Tom was a very sociable person and always loved to share his latest joke to all who enjoyed humor.
He is survived by his two children, Sabrina (Brian) Albertson of Rochester, Minnesota, and Isaiah Dietz of Brookings, South Dakota, his mother Linda R. Dietz, Wahpeton, North Dakota, sister Darcie (Erik) Daugherty of Morris, Minnesota and three nephews Alex , Bradyn and Tysen of Morris, Minnesota and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father Paul Dietz, cousin Shaun Clow, cousin Vicki Rada, aunt and uncle Jean and Paul Fredrickson, and aunt Donna Dietz.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests memorials to Breckenridge Lutheran Church.
