Thomas Monson, 75

Thomas Monson, 75, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away June 7, 2022, at St. Frances Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

His memorial service will be held at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, with visitation one hour prior. René Hasbargen will lead the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

