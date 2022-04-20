Purchase Access

Thomas Plinke, 90

Thomas Edward Plinke, 90, of Bemidji, Minnesota, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Gold Pine Home in Bemidji.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.

