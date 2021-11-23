Thomas “Tom” Kiefer, 74, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the North Dakota Veteran’s Home in Lisbon, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 followed his funeral service at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Rev. Matthew Tooman will officiate the service. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website. Burial will take place at Fargo National Veteran’s Cemetery in Harwood, North Dakota. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ND Veteran’s Home or CHI Health at Home Hospice.
Tom was born on May 19, 1947 in Fargo, North Dakota, to Harry and Pauline “Denna” (Ochalla) Kiefer. He was raised on the family farm in Cayuga, North Dakota, where he attended grade school and graduated from Sargent Central High School in Forman, North Dakota. He joined the U.S. Marines Corps. where he served two tours in Vietnam and was honored to receive the Purple Heart medal. After being honorably discharged, Tom attended NDSSS, in Wahpeton, where he served in the Army National Guard.
On May 29, 1971, he married Nancy Glander at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, where they lived and raised their children. Tom worked in construction before he began driving truck for many different companies. He spent the last four years in the ND Veteran’s Home in Lisbon, where he enjoyed their wonderful care.
Tom was a member of the VFW and American Legion. Although he could be stubborn, he was a very humble man, who loved his family, including his great-grandchildren, even though he was never able to meet them. He loved watching westerns, reading and listening to books on tape, hunting, fishing, playing softball, and he especially enjoyed watching Twins baseball. Tom also enjoyed cooking, but not necessarily cleaning up after.
Tom will be missed by his wife, Nancy, Wahpeton; his children, Jason (Sharon) Kiefer of New Jersey, Ryan (Christina) Kiefer of Texas, and Stephanie (Norman) Tupper of North Dakota; grandchildren, Eric (Kimber), Noah, Nicole, Keenan, Allison, Phoebe and Madalyn; great grandchildren, Seylor and Brissa; siblings, Noreen (Robert) Lien, Donald (Paula) Kiefer, sister-in-law, Karen Kiefer; his aunt, Sister Patrice Kiefer; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; sister, Sandy; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
