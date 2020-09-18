Thomas “Tom” Stenslie, 52, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
A public visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, followed by a private family service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Rene Hasbargen will officiate the service. Burial will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton. A livestream of the service can be watched on our website www.vertinmunson.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties 18039 79 1/2 St. SE, Wahpeton, ND 58075. Masks are mandatory for all attendees per the family’s request.
Thomas Wayne Stenslie was born on July 6, 1968, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to Clyde and Pamela Stenslie. He grew up in Wahpeton and attended Wahpeton High School graduating in 1986. He was very motivated and determined to further his education and earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration as summa cum laude in 2017, from Metropolitan State University.
Moving from a small town to Minneapolis was a huge accomplishment for him. His twin brother, Tim, eventually moved to the cities as well. They had an unbreakable bond. During this time he worked for RGIS Inventory in Fargo, North Dakota, before finding a job at his apartment building as a concierge. He had a personality that made it easy to make friends and a work ethic that never went unnoticed. He loved his coworkers and tenants like family.
Tom also loved collecting lamps, clocks, finding new ways to decorate his apartment, and decorating at Christmas time with lots of lights. He was known for his expert Christmas present wrapping, stylish looks, and cooking, especially his famous enchiladas. He was always smiling, very generous, and an amazing uncle to his niece, Haylee. He made friends everywhere he went and will truly be missed by his family, friends, and coworkers.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl (Alma) Stenslie and Chuck (Marge) Oberg; uncles, Kevin and Keith Stenslie; nephew, Joshua Raftevold; and cousin, Lily Barth.
Tom is survived by his parents, Clyde Stenslie of Wolf Point, Montana, and Pamela Stenslie of Wahpeton; brothers, Chris and Tim Stenslie; sister, Kim (Brian) Smerud; nieces, Haylee (Taj) Moore, Hailey and Savanah Smerud; great-nephew Tyren Joshua; aunts and uncles, Diana (Donnie) Klosterman, Larry (Kathy) Oberg, Denny (Jenny) Oberg, Denise (Ron) Prchal, Randy (Tammy) Oberg, Barbara Wilkes, Layne (Bege) Stenslie, and Cheryl (Larry) Gray; special friend, Lauren Hoffman; and many loving cousins.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
