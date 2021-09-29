Tillie M. (Bachmeier) Anderson, 81, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley, at the family cabin on Otter Tail Lake, Minnesota, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Breckenridge, with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating the service. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge. A recording of the funeral mass will be available after the service at www.josephvertinandsons.com under her obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request all memorials be made to the Carter Casey Memorial Scholarship Foundation, at either the Wahpeton or Breckenridge Bremer Bank locations, or to St. Mary's Catholic School, Breckenridge.
Tillie was born to Sig and Katherine (Loeb) Bachmeier on March 25, 1940. She and her nine siblings grew up in the Elbow Lake area. She attended Elbow Lake High School and graduated in 1958.
She was united in marriage to Ted Anderson at St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Tintah, Minnesota. Together they had three sons, Paul, Scott, and Richard. They resided in Breckenridge, where she was employed at Kelly’s restaurant for a few years before its tragic fire.
Tillie enjoyed working with food and people. She especially loved her time at the Breck Style Shop working with others and in retail. She later took a position at El Zagal Shrine, catering for many events and parties for those in the community.
Tillie cherished her family.
After retiring, she moved out to Arizona with her sisters Connie and Luella. Family time was sacred and so important to Tillie. When summer came around, she would always spend it out at Ottertail Lake, with her sons, siblings, and grandkids. It was a place of joy, laughter, and many fond memories. She would grill and cook for the whole family, but also loved the lake and sunny weather. Tillie loved the family winter vacations to sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She enjoyed music, her favorite artist being Neil Diamond.
Tillie is survived by her sons, Scott and Richard Anderson; four grandchildren, Bradyn, Tristan, Payton, and Evan Anderson; brothers, Larry and Tim; sisters, Luella and Connie; brother-in-law, Bill Anderson; sisters-in-law, Jennifer, Sharon, Maddy Bachmeier, and Kathleen Anderson; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Brenda Knudson, niece, and friend, Carol Casey for their loving care.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Anderson; son, Paul Anderson; parents, Sig and Katherine Bachmeier; brothers, Bill and Gerald Bachmeier; and sisters, Mary Ann Mitchell, Avelina Helgeson, and Geraldine Wasfaret.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
