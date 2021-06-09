Tim Braun, 49, of Great Bend, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. 

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, followed by his Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota.  A live stream of his service will be available on the funeral home’s website. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

