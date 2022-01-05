Purchase Access

Tim Kath, 42, of Nashua, Minnesota, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Services are pending with Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

Please check www.josephvertinandsons.com under Tim’s obituary page for service information updates.

To plant a tree in memory of Tim Kath as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

