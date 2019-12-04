Timothy Donley, 74
Timothy Donley, 74, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at his home peacefully with loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by Harold T. Swenson VFW Post No. 612 and American Legion Post No. 30 of Fergus Falls.
Interment will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery, rural Underwood, Minnesota.
Timothy James Donley was born on May 17, 1945, in Fergus Falls, the son of James and Dorothy (Gunderson) Donley. He was a graduate from Breckenridge High School in 1963.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Sept. 16, 1963 and served until his Honorable Discharge on Sept. 15, 1966, serving in 1964 and 1965 in Vietnam, with the 114th Aviation Company “Knights of the Air,” as a helicopter Crew Chief and a Gunner, where Tim received numerous medals for valor and heroism, including the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, the highest award that can be bestowed on an individual by the Republic of Vietnam.
After his discharge he attended Wahpeton Science School. He worked various endeavors, until starting his 30-year career with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, working in Breckenridge, McCook, Aberdeen and then 14 years in Ft. Worth, Texas. He retired July 4, 2007 and returned home to Minnesota on July 5. Tim enjoyed outdoor activities and had a fondness for Harley-Davidsons, building hot rods, a piece of chocolate cake and a great cup of coffee.
Tim is survived by his companion, Nancy White; his brother, Mike Donley of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; sister, Patty (Randy) Swift of West Fargo, North Dakota; two sons, Jay (Donna) Donley of Mapleton, North Dakota, and Mitchell (Lee) Donley of Fargo, North Dakota; daughter, Emily Belle Donley of Ft. Worth, Texas; four grandchildren, Mason, Devyn, Jayden and Garrett; and numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy Donley.
Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls is entrusted with arrangements.
