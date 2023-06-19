Timothy Femrite, 59

Timothy “Tim” Gordon Femrite was born Aug. 3, 1963 at the Glenwood Hospital in Glenwood, Minnesota. He was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Morris, Minnesota, and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Morris. He attended school at the Starbuck and Morris public schools and served in the National Guard.

He held various jobs and lived and worked for a number of years in Mesa, Arizona, before moving to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, in 2005 where he lived until 2021 when he purchased a home in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Tim was employed at Minn-Dak since 2017 where he enjoyed both his work and co-workers.

