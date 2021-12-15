Timothy “Tim” Morris, 62, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, with his loving wife, Mary, by his side.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 4 p.m. A time of sharing has been set aside at 1:30 p.m. for anyone who would like to share their memories of Tim. The Morris Family asks all in attendance to wear a mask throughout the service. A live stream of the service will be available on the funeral home’s website.
Timothy Lee Morris was born on Feb. 7, 1959, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Larry and Marge (Coalwell) Morris. He grew up in north Moorhead, the middle child of four siblings, and graduated from Moorhead High School in 1977 playing football for the “Spuds”. Tim spent many hours “cruising Main” with his brother Randy, and friends Bart, Bill, Dave, Nita, and other troublemakers. On Nov. 24, 1984, Tim married the love of his life, Mary Buckley, at United Church of Christ in Wahpeton and gained his forever daddy’s girl, Erica.
Cars were Tim’s life. He was a salesman for over 40 years, spending 38 of them with Smith Motors in Wahpeton. He was passionate about NASCAR, car shows, model cars, classic cars, and spent many years at the Red River Valley Speedway in Fargo watching live racing on Friday nights, and was so very proud of his coworker and good friend Joel Sirek and little brother Greg Morris’ racing careers. He also loved dogs (especially his rescue Basset Hound Beuford), college football, and beer. So much beer!
His big heart and bigger than life personality will forever be missed by his soulmate of 37 years, Mary Morris; daughter, Erica Morris; mother, Marge Morris; siblings, Randy (Diane) Morris, Lisa Morris, Greg (Linda) Morris, and Julie (Rob) Noyes; nieces and nephews, Rhiannon (Joe) Tweed, Lee Morris, Logan Morris, Samantha Morris, Mallory Morris, Preston Morris, Austin (Jordan) Noyes, Lexus Noyes, Matthew Buckley, and Chad Stevenson; sister-in-law, Beth (Larry) Rudh; and several other loving family members and friends, especially his Smith Motors family and his “car guys.”
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Larry Morris; nephew, Blaine Morris; and beloved in-laws, Dr James (Jim) Buckley and Peggy Buckley.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.