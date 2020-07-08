Tommy D. Peterson, 61
Tommy D. Peterson, 61, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 3:30-7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, followed by his funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend, North Dakota. Pastor Brock Schmeling will officiate the service. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Great Bend.
Tommy Dean Peterson was born in Anacortes, Washington, on Feb. 11, 1959. He was the eighth of nine children born to Kenneth “Cap” and Evangeline (Wolkenhauer) Peterson. He was baptized on April 5, 1959 at Faith Lutheran Church in Anacortes.
The family moved to Billings, Montana in 1961 when his father was transferred with the railroad. Tom’s father passed away in 1962, leaving a wife and children ranging in ages from 1 year to 19 years old. The family returned to Flaxton, North Dakota, where the older children were born.
Tom was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Flaxton. He was confirmed in 1973. After attending several years of grade school at Flaxton, he went to Burke County Central School in Lignite, North Dakota. He was active in sports; playing basketball, baseball, and track. He graduated in 1977.
After graduating, Tom enlisted in the United States Army in 1980. He was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Fort Riley Kansas. He did a brief tour of duty overseas and was stationed at Tong Du Chon, South Korea. He was discharged in 1983; but continued to serve in the Army National Guard in the 164th Engineer Company. He did several summer tours in Honduras and Jamaica. He left the Guard in the fall of 1991 when his unit in Washburn, ND merged with Hazen, thus making his monthly commute 300 miles each direction.
Tom married Terry Bohn on Nov. 24, 1990 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend. They made their home near Wahpeton with their children Brian (son of Tom and Okhui (Lee) Peterson); Tristan, Nicole, and Kalen. He was a member of Trinity and elder of first English. Tom spent the last 27 years employed at Primewood. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, going to classic car shows, and spending time with family and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Evangeline Peterson; father-in-law, Lowell Bohn; brothers, Larry and Kelley Peterson; sister-in-law, Rose; brother-in-law Johnny Agrelo; nieces; Connie Weaver and Pam Agrelo; great-niece, Tiarra Metcalf; five uncles; three aunts; and several cousins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Terry; sons, Brian and Kalen; daughters, Tristian (Wyatt) Lovgren and Nicole; mother-in-law, Pat Bohn; brothers, Kenneth (O’ane) Peterson, Jimmy Peterson, Sandford (Insoon) Peterson and Danny (Lynell) Peterson; sisters, Lucille Agrelo, and Sylvia (Jim) Weaver; brothers-in-law, Bryan Bohn, Mark (Donna) Bohn, and Matt (Sheila) Bohn; aunts, Marie Jacobson and Ruth Grant; 28 nieces and nephews; 28 great nieces and nephews; a granddaughter due in November; and several cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.