Tommy Homme, 82

Tommy Owen Homme, 82, of Nashua, Minnesota, passed away on March 17, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota, with his daughters by his side.
His memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Evansville Senior Center in Evansville, Minnesota. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, with a time of sharing beginning at 7 p.m., at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Evansville. Visitation resumed for one hour prior to the memorial service.
Burial took place at West Elbow Lake Cemetery in Elbow Lake, Minnesota. Military rites were provided by Morris VFW, Morris American Legion and Amvets.
Tommy was born July 12, 1938 in Evansville to Knute and Clara (Carlson) Homme. Tommy grew up in Evansville, where he attended and graduated from Evansville High School. He was united in marriage to Judy Germundson at West Elbow Lake Lutheran Church on May 9, 1959.
On Sept. 22, 1961, Tommy joined the United States Army and was honorably discharged on Aug. 21, 1963. He remained active in the reserves until 1967. After his discharge from the Army, he and Judy made their home in the Coon Rapids/Anoka, Minnesota, area until 1971 when they moved to Nashua, Minnesota. Tommy and Judy owned and operated the Nashua Superette, during which time Tommy was also employed by the Koltes Brothers Farm.
In 1987 Tommy and Judy purchased the bar in Donnelly, Minnesota, which they named “Tommy’s Bar” and moved to Donnelly shortly thereafter. Tommy and Judy thoroughly enjoyed living in Donnelly, where they made many lasting friendships that continued to this day. Judy passed away in October of 1991. Tommy continued to reside in Donnelly until two years ago when he moved back to Nashua.
Tommy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards with his friends. He could fix anything and was an accomplished “do-it-yourselfer.” Family was so important to Tommy. Many Sundays and holidays were spent at Grandma Clara’s enjoying time with his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews. Tommy had a big heart – always willing to lend a hand.
Tommy was especially proud of and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tommy was known for his love of dogs. His faithful, furry companions, Deuce and Mike, went with him everywhere, whether it was to the grocery store or Fleet Farm.
He is survived by his daughters: Tanya (Darrell) Kath of Campbell, Minnesota, Brenda (Darin) Prochnow of Wahpeton, North Dakota and Tami (Dennis) Braun of Rosholt, South Dakota; five grandchildren: Michael Kath, Preston (Brita) Prochnow, Katie Prochnow, Hanna Braun (Logan Martin) and Garret Braun (Whitney Lick); five great-grandchildren: Dylan and Maggi Kath, Connor Petermann, Holden Cerwinske and Thomas Prochnow; one sister, Betty Lou Cravens of Elbow Lake and one brother, Chuck (Kay) Homme of Graceville, Minnesota.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Judy, a grandson, Eric, two infant granddaughters, Courtney and Bethany, two sisters, Joann Haasl and Pat Thill, a brother, Dennis Homme and three nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Evansville. Condolences can be left at www.glendenilson.com.
