Tommy D. Peterson, age 61, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held from 3:30-7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, followed by his 2:30 p.m. funeral service, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Bend, North Dakota.

Pastor Brock Schmeling will officiate the service. Live streaming will be available on the Vertin-Munson Funeral Home website beginning at 2:15 p.m. Friday. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Great Bend. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

