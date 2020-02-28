Tracy Ericka Heath, 58
Tracy Ericka Heath, 58, Kindred, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Essentia Health in Fargo.
There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Fredrikson-Boulger Funeral Chapel, Kindred, with a visitation one hour prior.
Tracy was born Jan. 6, 1962 to Gene and Lilias (Agnew) Trove in Plattsburgh, New York. Tracy spent part of her youth with her mother’s family in England but spent most of her life in North Dakota. She graduated from Leonard High School in 1980, then attended Moorhead Tech to study to be a dental hygienist.
Tracy married Randy Morris at Bethel Moravian Church in Leonard, North Dakota. Two sons were born from this union.
Tracy worked as an underwriter at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota for many years.
In 2011, she married Scott Heath in Fargo, North Dakota. The couple made their home in Kindred.
When Tracy’s sister, Trudy, fell ill she moved in with Tracy and Scott. They loved watching “M.A.S.H.” together and cherished Trudy’s last year.
Tracy loved spending time with her family. She adored her grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She will be fondly remembered for calling to sing “Happy Birthday” to her loved ones every year, and ending every phone call with, “I love you.”
She is survived by her husband, Scott; children, Jeremy Morris and Kelby (Katie) Morris; brother, Terry Trove; grandchildren, Skyler Morris and Knox Ryan Morris; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Trudy Leedahl; brother, Billy Gene Trove; and nephew, Daniel Leedahl.
Arrangements entrusted to Fredrikson-Boulger Funeral Chapel, Kindred.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.