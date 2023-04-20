Travis Rinnels, age 37, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his home in Wahpeton.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Wahpeton.

