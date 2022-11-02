Troy Green, 53

Troy D. Green, age 53, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly in Wyndmere, North Dakota, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Harvest Outreach Church in Wahpeton, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Dominick Warne will be officiating the service. A livestream of the funeral service will be available at www.josephvertinandsons.com.

