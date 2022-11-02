Troy Green, 53

Troy D. Green, age 53, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly in Wyndmere, North Dakota, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Harvest Outreach Church in Wahpeton, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Dominick Warne will be officiating the service. A livestream of the funeral service will be available at www.josephvertinandsons.com.
Troy Dean Green was born to Lyle and Kay (Ready) Green on Jan. 20, 1969, in Breckenridge. Troy grew up in Breckenridge and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1987. Throughout school, he was active in football and was passionate about sports. Later in his life, he became an official and was a member of the Lakes Area Officials Association and the Tri-State Officials Association, and refereed for basketball, football, and a few baseball games for 27 years. He continued his education after high school and completed three, separate associate degrees, the last was accomplished at Minnesota State, Wadena, Minnesota, for electrical line worker technology. Troy was a trusted employee for the City of Breckenridge where he worked as a lineman for eight years. Despite his fear of heights, he enjoyed his time and work for the city and the friendships he developed over the years there.
From the early 1990s, Troy’s interest in demolition derbies and all that entailed thrust him into the world of crafted cars battling on the track. He scanned property lines to “sniff out” perspective cars looking to be refurbished and constructed to ultimately become the sole victor, able to withstand the pounding and crushing of metal rigs from the rivals during the main event. Five years ago, he entered an event hosted by Kevin Buckhouse and won against the fierce competition. Though he retired from driving, he happily joined fans in the stands to cheer on and support his friends on the track, and he typically had a project car or two in the shop.
An avid outdoorsman, Troy enjoyed deer hunting and perching quietly in the deer stand, and maintaining his garden along with his dad. During the summer, he always made it a point to make it out to the Crystal Springs Rodeo, where he enjoyed good music and friends. He also enjoyed raising pigs. One year, there was a runt in the litter who always got bullied by the other piglets, so Troy, with his big heart, would drive this little runt around in his pick-up while he visited friends and neighbors. The runt was affectionately named “Borus.” During the winter, Tory enjoyed riding snowmobile with friends and moving snow for family and other neighbors. In the warmer months, he enjoyed riding motorcycle and his four-wheeler.
Troy’s shop was his happy place. He would turn up his tunes, work on different cars and projects, or would just sit out there and enjoy a chat with his family or friends as they drank a cold beer. His laugh was infectious, along with his slap to the back of his head and slap to his knee, and one that will be remembered forever. His heart was always full of joy and love for his nephews, family, and friends. He was generous and cared deeply for all those around him.
Troy is survived by his parents, Lyle Green and Kay (Ready) Green, of Breckenridge; brothers, Todd Green (sister-n-law, Amanda Green), of Breckenridge, Jon Green, of Breckenridge, Nathan Green, of Breckenridge; two nephews, whom he adored dearly, Mathias Green and Noah Green; and special friend, Angie Hofmann of Breckenridge. He also leaves behind many uncles, aunts, cousins, and all those who called him “friend.”
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charlie and Mildred Green, of Breckenridge; his maternal grandparents, Albert and Betty Ready, of Wahpeton; and his nephew Gabriel Green, of Breckenridge.
Active Pallbearers include Brad Green, Bruce Bontjes, Jay Koch, Kevin Buckhouse, Stacy Buckhouse, Steve Anderson, Todd Paintner, Troy Iverson and Zack Sletten.
Honorary Pallbearers include all of Troy’s friends, cousins, and the officials at Lakes Area Officials Association and the Tri-State Officials Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
