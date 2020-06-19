Trudy M. Fischer, 71
Trudy M. Fischer, 71, of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020. She was freed from her ovarian cancer and welcomed into heaven.
Memorial service to be held at 2 p.m. July 30 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Fargo.
Trudy was born March 9, 1949 in Bamberg, Germany to Josef and Hilda Fischer. As a young girl the family immigrated to the United States and was sponsored by the Methodist and Lutheran churches in Fairmount, North Dakota. The family relocated to Wahpeton in 1959.
Trudy graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1968. She attended NDSCS and received an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts. Trudy had a genuine gift of caring for people in which she pursued nurses training program at NDSCS and graduated in 1972. Trudy moved to Fargo and worked at Bethany, St. John’s, MeritCare and Sanford throughout her nursing career. She also did home health care for several clients throughout the years. Trudy retired in 2013.
Trudy loved her family, friends and her pets. She loved her English Bulldogs Bruno I & II, Gracie, Pandora and Bufford. They meant the world to her!
Outside of her career she enjoyed family gatherings, gardening, feeding the birds, decorating for holidays and shopping. Trudy had a beautiful gift of remembering family and friends birthdays. It was very important that they would get a handwritten card from her, which brought her so much joy. She loved and cared for so many people and was always willing to help in anyway.
Grateful for having shared her life are her brother Arnie (Sandy) Fischer of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, sisters, Wanda (Todd) Meyers, Fargo and Helen (Dean) Smith, Zap, North Dakota, plus eight nephews and two nieces that she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and infant twin brothers.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff of Roger Maris Cancer Center, Bethany, Hospice Red River Valley and her lifelong friends from St. John’s.
Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo, North Dakota.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.