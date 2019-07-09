Tyler Wohlers, 21, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton.

Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, followed by the 11 a.m. Funeral Mass, at the church.

The Rev. Dale Lagodinski is officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

