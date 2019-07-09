Tyler Wohlers, 21, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton.
Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, followed by the 11 a.m. Funeral Mass, at the church.
The Rev. Dale Lagodinski is officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.