Tyler Wohlers, 21
Tyler came into this world like a firecracker on Oct. 1, 1997, landing into his Mom and Dad’s lap, Jill and Tim. He was a proud big brother to Isaac, Reagan and Ashlyn, who all look up to him.
He started walking at the age of nine months, and running shortly after with his “magic” baseball shoes and never stopped. It would usually take two people to watch him because taking your eye off him for one second was one second too long. Tyler was always active from the minute he got out of bed until his Dad would hold his head down onto the pillow to get him to sleep. From the time he could move he kept his parents busy by riding a bike without training wheels before he was 3 years old, and by hitting a baseball farther than most sixth graders by the time he was 4.
He attended St. John’s School through the sixth grade and loved the kids and teachers there very much. When he went to Wahpeton Middle School for seventh grade, he especially missed the lunches at St. John’s. Tyler graduated from Wahpeton Senior High in 2016 and went on to NDSCS for Agriculture.
Tyler enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved all sports; he excelled in football, but was most passionate about hockey. He later went on to coach his little sisters, Reagan and Ashlyn, to a ND 12U State Championship title, to which he thought was a great accomplishment. Most recently he was the assistant coach to his little brother Isaac’s hockey team, the Varsity BW Blades, with the highlight of his first season being a win over his high school rival, Wadena-Deer Creek, in the Section 6 playoff game.
From a young age Tyler knew that he wanted to be a farmer, he couldn’t wait to help on the farm. At one time, he thought he should miss football to help on the farm. He treasured everyone as a friend no matter how well he knew them, and loved to have someone around him at all times.
Tyler will always be remembered for his loving, caring personality and gentle soul. He was the one to lend a hand or ear to anyone who needed it.
Tyler finally laid his head down to rest on July 6, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Jill and Tim Wohlers, brother, Isaac, and sisters, Reagan and Ashlyn, all of Wahpeton, North Dakota; maternal grandparents, Kent and Susan Quamme, Wahpeton; paternal grandparents, Ken and Connie Wohlers, Wendell, Minnesota; aunts and uncles: Shelia Christianson, and children Bennett, Brett, Claire, Casselton, North Dakota, Paul Christianson, Fargo, North Dakota, Heidi (Bert) Huntley, and children Quinn, Sidney, Andrew, and Max, of Hoffman, Minnesota, and Mitch (Karla) Wohlers, and children Savannah and Charlie, Fargo; and many more relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Scott Quamme.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at the church, with Fr. Dale Lagodinski officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BW Blades Hockey Team or St. John’s School.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
