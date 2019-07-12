Valeria “Tootie” King, 93, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, with a Christian Mothers/Foresters Rosary at 10 a.m. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
