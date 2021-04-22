Veoma M. Renelt, 97, Rosholt, South Dakota, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7-p.m. at the Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt and will continue Monday morning one hour prior to the service at the church.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rosholt. The service will be livestreamed on the Eggers Funeral Home Facebook page.

Burial will be in the St. Nicholas Cemetery, rural Rosholt.

To plant a tree in memory of Veoma Renelt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries