Verna Lorine (Foss) Leedahl, 92
Verna Lorine (Foss) Leedahl, 92, Fargo, returned to the one who created her on Monday Feb. 10, 2020 at Kinder Care, West Fargo under the care of ETHOS Hospice.
The prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Fredrikson-Boulger Funeral Chapel, Kindred, North Dakota, with visitation starting at 5 p.m.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at West Prairie Lutheran Church, rural Kindred, with visitation starting at 12 p.m.
Interment will be at Zion Cemetery.
Verna Lorine Foss was born May 5, 1927 in Fargo, North Dakota, to Guy and Inga (Larson) Foss. Verna grew up on a farm near Christine, North Dakota, and graduated from Oak Grove Lutheran High School in 1947.
She married Daniel Arthur Leedahl on June 19, 1948 and was his partner in farming and ranching near Leonard, North Dakota. She became a servant leader in many roles at Zion Lutheran Church including the women’s organization, bible studies, Sunday School and Luther League. Daniel passed away on May 31, 1997.
Daniel and Verna raised five children: Steven (JoAnn), Paul (Susan), Karen (David Shank), Mary (Thomas Powers) and Guy. Their children gifted them with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Verna especially enjoyed baking, striking up conversation with anyone she ever encountered, genealogy and was the keeper of family stories.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel, a sister, Carol Pauline Myhre, as well as two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Besides her children and their offspring, she leaves behind her sister, Arlene Nelson and countless relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Verna requested that memorials be given either to the Zion Lutheran Cemetery Fund or Oak Grove Lutheran Schools.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Fredrikson-Boulger Funeral Chapel, Kindred. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
